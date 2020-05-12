Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Castle Biosciences (CSTL) with bullish sentiments.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.22, close to its 52-week high of $32.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.08.

Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Castle Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castle Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75.

