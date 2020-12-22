Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Eyegate (EYEG), Exact Sciences (EXAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Eyegate (EYEG), Exact Sciences (EXAS) and MacroGenics (MGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eyegate with a $14.00 average price target.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.04, close to its 52-week high of $142.98.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 58.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exact Sciences with a $146.80 average price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MacroGenics and a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.9% and a 75.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MacroGenics is a Hold with an average price target of $27.60, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

