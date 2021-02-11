Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Exelixis (EXEL), Kamada (KMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL) and Kamada (KMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Kamada (KMDA)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 45.1% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

