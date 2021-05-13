Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Evolus (EOLS), Carbios SA (COOSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Evolus (EOLS), Carbios SA (COOSF) and Innate Pharma (IPHA) with bullish sentiments.

Evolus (EOLS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan upgraded Evolus to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 49.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.17.

Carbios SA (COOSF)

In a report issued on May 11, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA, with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.08.

Leudeville has an average return of 37.6% when recommending Carbios SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #2428 out of 7501 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $56.65 average price target.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain upgraded Innate Pharma to Buy on May 11 and set a price target of EUR5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.07, close to its 52-week low of $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Argenx Se, and Galapagos.

Innate Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.18, which is a 106.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

