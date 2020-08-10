Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Esperion (ESPR), Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Esperion (ESPR) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $66.67 average price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.64, close to its 52-week low of $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.2% and a 70.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.80.

