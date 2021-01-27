Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Epizyme (EPZM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Epizyme (EPZM) with bullish sentiments.

Epizyme (EPZM)

In a report issued on March 26, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.84, close to its 52-week low of $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $21.40 average price target, which is a 78.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

