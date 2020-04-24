Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), AxoGen (AXGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and AxoGen (AXGN) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences yesterday and set a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $243.94, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.32, close to its 52-week low of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AxoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

