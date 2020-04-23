Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 24.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.67, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen (BIIB)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Biogen yesterday and set a price target of $392.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $296.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $332.12 average price target, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BIIB: