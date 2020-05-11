Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report released today, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barrington also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

