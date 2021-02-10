Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) with bullish sentiments.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 84.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.43, a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50, close to its 52-week high of $19.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 68.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, which is a 75.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

