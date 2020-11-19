Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and VBI Vaccines (VBIV) with bullish sentiments.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 38.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dicerna Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, implying a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.00 average price target, representing a 104.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

