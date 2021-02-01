Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Coherus Biosciences (CHRS), Concert Pharma (CNCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) and Concert Pharma (CNCE) with bullish sentiments.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Coherus Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.21, close to its 52-week low of $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

