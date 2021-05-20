Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Veru (VERU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Veru (VERU) and Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 47.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.44.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, implying a 177.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Oncternal Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, which is a 181.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

