Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Palatin Technologies (PTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.47.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 51.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Palatin Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.17, a 274.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target, implying a 210.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ALRN: