Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) and Gamida Cell (GMDA) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 55.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $15.00 average price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33, a 285.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

