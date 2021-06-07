Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Clearside Biomedical (CLSD), Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD), Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) with bullish sentiments.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report issued on June 2, Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.2% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Strongbridge Biopharma, Larimar Therapeutics, and Ocular Therapeutix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $7.00 average price target, which is a 143.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

JMP Securities analyst Silvan Tuerkcan reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics on June 2 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68, close to its 52-week low of $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is ranked #415 out of 7545 analysts.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, a 228.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report issued on June 3, Gobind Singh from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.81, close to its 52-week high of $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is ranked #5980 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.50, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.