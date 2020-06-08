Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.99, close to its 52-week high of $63.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.00, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $25.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.25, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.