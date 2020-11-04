Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Cellectis SA (CLLS), Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cellectis SA (CLLS) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectis SA, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $32.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $34.33 average price target, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.