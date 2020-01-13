Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Cel-Sci (CVM), ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cel-Sci (CVM) and ADMA Biologics (ADMA) with bullish sentiments.

Cel-Sci (CVM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cel-Sci today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 31.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Cel-Sci has an analyst consensus of Hold.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, representing a 188.9% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

