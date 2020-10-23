Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI), Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) and Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) with bullish sentiments.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CASI Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 36.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CASI Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Zosano Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.43, close to its 52-week low of $0.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zosano Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.83, which is a 768.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.