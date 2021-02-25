Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: CareDx (CDNA), Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CareDx (CDNA), Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) with bullish sentiments.

CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CareDx, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CareDx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.46, close to its 52-week high of $61.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Merit Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.50, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.60, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.