Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Calithera Bio (CALA), Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calithera Bio (CALA) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Calithera Bio (CALA)

In a report issued on May 29, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Calithera Bio. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calithera Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.02, close to its 52-week high of $168.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.80, representing a 1.2% upside. In a report issued on May 26, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

