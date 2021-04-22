Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bristol Myers (BMY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bristol Myers (BMY) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on April 8, Luisa Hector from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.32, close to its 52-week high of $67.16.

Hector has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Bristol Myers.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is ranked #4679 out of 7461 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $76.50 average price target, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

