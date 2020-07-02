Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bristol Myers (BMY), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on June 29, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $72.00 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report issued on June 29, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics with a $14.78 average price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics on June 30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 48.6% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Revance Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

