Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bristol Myers (BMY), Masimo (MASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMY) and Masimo (MASI) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.89, close to its 52-week high of $67.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.67, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $74.00 price target.

Masimo (MASI)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Masimo, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $297.50, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

