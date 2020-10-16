Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) and SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF) with bullish sentiments.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 49.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SLANG Worldwide (SLGWF)

Clarus analyst Noel Atkinson reiterated a Buy rating on SLANG Worldwide today and set a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #402 out of 7018 analysts.

SLANG Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.35, a 250.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.40 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.