Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 43.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.70, representing a 70.1% upside. In a report issued on November 2, William Blair also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter reiterated a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.61.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 50.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.20, which is a 47.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $91.00 price target.

