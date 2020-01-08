Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI), Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Catalyst Pharma (CPRX) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Bioxcel Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 54.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clovis Oncology with a $13.17 average price target.

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Pharma with a $8.33 average price target.

