Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on December 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.71, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics on December 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 194.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Axsome Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.00, implying a 50.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

