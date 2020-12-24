Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Celldex (CLDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Celldex (CLDX) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on December 21. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $110.00 average price target, a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

In a report issued on December 21, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Celldex, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 68.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celldex with a $26.33 average price target, representing a 56.4% upside. In a report issued on December 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

