Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) with bullish sentiments.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on February 26 and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.44, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $111.20 average price target, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report issued on March 1, Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $135.20, implying a 94.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.05, close to its 52-week low of $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Vir Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.60, a 79.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

