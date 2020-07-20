Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Biolinerx (BLRX), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biolinerx (BLRX), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and Insmed (INSM) with bullish sentiments.

Biolinerx (BLRX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Biolinerx, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Biolinerx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.18, close to its 52-week high of $41.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 45.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.20, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Chardan Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Insmed (INSM)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Insmed, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 48.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Insmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, implying a 79.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

