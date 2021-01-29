Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Aravive (ARAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN), Aravive (ARAV) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) with bullish sentiments.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co on January 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.22, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on January 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aravive (ARAV)

In a report issued on January 25, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Aravive. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.25, close to its 52-week low of $3.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Aravive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.