Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Biogen (BIIB), Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Biogen (BIIB), Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) with bullish sentiments.

Biogen (BIIB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $318.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $268.91, close to its 52-week low of $257.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 42.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $305.07, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Interpace Diagnostics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 242.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cardiff Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 50.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiff Oncology with a $24.00 average price target, representing a 73.8% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.