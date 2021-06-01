Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Hanger Orthopedic (HNGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) and Hanger Orthopedic (HNGR) with bullish sentiments.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories today and set a price target of $760.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $602.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Couillard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 77.1% success rate. Couillard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Align Tech, Danaher, and Agilent.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories with a $747.50 average price target.

Hanger Orthopedic (HNGR)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Hanger Orthopedic yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.83, close to its 52-week high of $26.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Surgery Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hanger Orthopedic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

