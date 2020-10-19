Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Bellerophon (BLPH), Inari Medical (NARI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bellerophon (BLPH), Inari Medical (NARI) and LHC Group (LHCG) with bullish sentiments.

Bellerophon (BLPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Bellerophon today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bellerophon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inari Medical (NARI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Inari Medical yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Shockwave Medical, Acutus Medical, and Penumbra.

Inari Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.75.

LHC Group (LHCG)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $224.87, close to its 52-week high of $231.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 74.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LHC Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.