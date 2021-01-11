Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Baxter International (BAX), Aerie Pharma (AERI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baxter International (BAX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI) with bullish sentiments.

Baxter International (BAX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, implying a 64.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.