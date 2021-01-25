Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA), Merck & Company (MRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA), Merck & Company (MRK) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) with bullish sentiments.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Ayala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Onconova Therapeutics, and Dyadic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ayala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing an 88.2% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Merck & Company (MRK)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $96.57 average price target.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interpace Diagnostics Group with a $6.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.