Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Urogen Pharma (URGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Urogen Pharma (URGN) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Axsome Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.00, a 165.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.67, which is a 66.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

