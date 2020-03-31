Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) and Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 23.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $157.33 average price target, which is a 191.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 36.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 426.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Avenue Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 35.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Avenue Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

