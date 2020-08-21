Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Nucana (NCNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Nucana (NCNA) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.00, representing a 164.8% upside. In a report issued on August 6, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Nucana (NCNA)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Nucana, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $17.33 average price target, representing a 228.8% upside. In a report issued on August 7, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

