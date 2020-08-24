Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Axcella Health (AXLA), Acelrx (ACRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axcella Health (AXLA) and Acelrx (ACRX) with bullish sentiments.

Axcella Health (AXLA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcella Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.80.

Acelrx (ACRX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 31.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acelrx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.28, representing a 203.5% upside. In a report issued on August 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

