Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AVEO Pharma (AVEO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) with bullish sentiments.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.08, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 211.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.27, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 51.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $6.67 average price target.

