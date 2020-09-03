Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Avanos Medical (AVNS), Abiomed (ABMD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Abiomed (ABMD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avanos Medical (AVNS)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Avanos Medical. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Avanos Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

Abiomed (ABMD)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Abiomed today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.01, close to its 52-week high of $319.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abiomed is a Hold with an average price target of $316.75, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

