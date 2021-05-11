Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), Geron (GERN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), Geron (GERN) and ImmunoGen (IMGN) with bullish sentiments.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, a 133.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, equals to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.25 average price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 41.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.17.

