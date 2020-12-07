Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), BioCryst (BCRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) and BioCryst (BCRX) with bullish sentiments.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 140.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report issued on December 4, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.10, close to its 52-week high of $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioCryst with a $8.79 average price target, a 50.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

