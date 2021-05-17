Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Atricure (ATRC), Palatin Technologies (PTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atricure (ATRC) and Palatin Technologies (PTN) with bullish sentiments.

Atricure (ATRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on Atricure today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atricure with a $82.50 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52, close to its 52-week low of $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Palatin Technologies with a $2.00 average price target.

