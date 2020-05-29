Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Penumbra (PEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Penumbra (PEN) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atara Biotherapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, implying a 195.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Shockwave Medical, TransMedics Group, and Atricure.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penumbra with a $204.75 average price target.

