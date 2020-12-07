Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Chimerix (CMRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and Chimerix (CMRX) with bullish sentiments.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.59, close to its 52-week high of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Assembly Biosciences, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atara Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.75.

Chimerix (CMRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.62, close to its 52-week high of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 56.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $8.50 average price target.

