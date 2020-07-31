Analysts’ Top Healthcare Picks: AstraZeneca (AZN), Argenx Se (ARGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AstraZeneca (AZN) and Argenx Se (ARGX) with bullish sentiments.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report released yesterday, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca, with a price target of £9200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.89.

Evans has an average return of 10.2% when recommending AstraZeneca.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #1090 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AstraZeneca with a $61.67 average price target.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report released yesterday, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se, with a price target of EUR215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $234.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Pharnext SA, and Sanofi.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.94, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

